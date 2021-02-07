As many as 16 people, who were trapped in a tunnel near Tapovan of Uttarakhand's Chamoli after a glacier breach, were rescued by ITBP personnel on Sunday.

Bodies of nine people have been recovered so far and at least 100 people continue to be missing.

Om Prakash, chief secretary of Uttarakhand, said 100 to 150 people were feared dead but the actual number had not yet been confirmed.

State police chief Ashok Kumar told reporters more than 50 people working at the dam, the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project, were among those feared dead though some others had been rescued. Kumar also said authorities had evacuated other dams to contain the water rushing in from the flooded Alakananda river.

Teams of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force were rushed to Josimath where the glacier had broken off and caused massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga river.

Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that dry weather is likely to prevail over the state on 7 and 8 February.

"Dry weather is likely to prevail over Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8. However, under the influence of a western disturbance, light rainfall/snowfall is likely over the northern part of Uttarakhand during the evening of 9 and 10 February," the IMD said.

The weather department further predicted no rainfall/snowfall in Chamoli as mainly dry weather will prevail in the district on 7-8 February. "The minimum temperature at Tapovan, Joshimath area of Uttarakhand today dipped to minus one degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at nine degrees Celsius," it said.

The flood was caused when a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan on Sunday morning. A video shared by officials and taken from the side of steep hillside shows a wall of water surging into one of the dams and breaking it into pieces with little resistance before continuing to roar downstream.

The Rishiganga hydropower plant was destroyed, while the Dhauliganga hydropower was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, said some houses were also damaged in the flooding.

Officials said when the glacier broke it sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water. An advisory was issued urging people living on the banks of the Alaknanda River to move to safer places immediately.

Several teams of rescuers were rushed to the affected area, officials said.

The Himalayan area has a chain of power projects on the Alknanda River and its tributaries.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides and the latest disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

In 2013, thousands of people were killed in Uttarakhand after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, washing away thousands of houses and roads and cutting communication links in many parts of the state.

