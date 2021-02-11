Uttarakhand glacier burst: ITBP teams start drilling inside Tapovan tunnel

Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Thursday informed that the rescue teams have started a drilling operation from 2 in the morning to peep into the 'slush flushing tunnel' 12 to 13 meters below the Tapovan tunnel to remove the slush from there as a part of their rescue operations.

ITBP teams took tweeted the updates every few hours.

In the first tweet, yesterday evening ITBP said: Tapovan tunnel inside now as machines continue to take out slush. Rescue efforts will continue during the night.

"Drilling operations started by rescue teams at 0200 AM to peep into the slush flushing tunnel 12 to 13 meters below. This is being done from the tunnel where rescue teams are presently taking out slush," ITBP tweeted.

"The teams through boring operation will try to see whether the slush flushing tunnel below is clear of slush or otherwise to see chances of trapped persons being rescued from there," another tweet from ITBP read.

The teams through boring operation will try to see whether the slush flushing tunnel below is clear of slush or otherwise to see chances of trapped persons being rescued from there. pic.twitter.com/f9hke5iKbX — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 11, 2021

"Rescue teams have started the drilling operation to peep into the tunnel 12 meters below..we are presently at 6.5," informed Deputy General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar.

Around 30 people are feared trapped inside.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people are missing inside the Tapovan tunnel.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered the tunnel yesterday.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

