OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand glacier burst: ITBP teams start drilling inside Tapovan tunnel
Uttarakhand glacier burst: ITBP teams start drilling inside Tapovan tunnel
Uttarakhand glacier burst: ITBP teams start drilling inside Tapovan tunnel

Uttarakhand glacier burst: ITBP teams start drilling inside Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 10:05 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Thursday informed that the rescue teams have started a drilling operation from 2 in the morning to peep into the 'slush flushing tunnel' 12 to 13 meters below the Tapovan tunnel to remove the slush from there.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Thursday informed that the rescue teams have started a drilling operation from 2 in the morning to peep into the 'slush flushing tunnel' 12 to 13 meters below the Tapovan tunnel to remove the slush from there as a part of their rescue operations.

ITBP teams took tweeted the updates every few hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Airport staff in protective suits check passengers at Mumbai Airport.

Mandatory Covid-19 negative report for those travelling from Kerala: Maharashtra

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
A person passes in front of empty check in counters at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Prime Minister�Justin Trudeau introduced sweeping new restrictions on international travel in a bid to stem the spread of new variants of Covid-19 into the country. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Vaccine passports for international travel: What’s the idea behind it?

5 min read . 11:00 AM IST
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Invoking war effort, Fed chief Jerome Powell, calls for national jobs drive

3 min read . 10:41 AM IST
OMCs hiked petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise a litre and 30 paise a litre respectively in the National Capital Region.

Petrol price touches record high of Rs87.85 per litre in Delhi on Thursday

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

In the first tweet, yesterday evening ITBP said: Tapovan tunnel inside now as machines continue to take out slush. Rescue efforts will continue during the night.

"Drilling operations started by rescue teams at 0200 AM to peep into the slush flushing tunnel 12 to 13 meters below. This is being done from the tunnel where rescue teams are presently taking out slush," ITBP tweeted.

"The teams through boring operation will try to see whether the slush flushing tunnel below is clear of slush or otherwise to see chances of trapped persons being rescued from there," another tweet from ITBP read.

"Rescue teams have started the drilling operation to peep into the tunnel 12 meters below..we are presently at 6.5," informed Deputy General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar.

Around 30 people are feared trapped inside.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people are missing inside the Tapovan tunnel.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered the tunnel yesterday.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout