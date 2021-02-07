Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Sunday around 125 people are missing after a glacier breach led to massive flooding in Chamoli district.

"Five locals including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats swept away in the flash flood. We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," said Rawat.

As many as nine bodies have been recovered until now and some people who were injured have been rescued.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area.

Around 178 people are reportedly missing at state-run NTPC Ltd’s 520 MW Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project site.

When asked about the cause of the glacier burst, Rawat said that only experts can reveal it. "But our government is right now focused on saving lives of people," he said.

"Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have reached the spot," he added.

Meanwhile, seven Navy diving teams are on standby for the flash flood relief operations in the state, said the Navy officials.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauli Ganga River increased following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides and the latest disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

In 2013, thousands of people were killed in Uttarakhand after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, washing away thousands of houses and roads and cutting communication links in many parts of the state.

