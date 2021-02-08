Uttarakhand glacier burst rescue work: Rishabh Pant to donate his match fee

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations for the glacier burst in Uttarakhand. "Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out," Pant wrote on his Twitter handle.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the natural calamity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My sincere condolences and prayers for the families of those affected by the Uttarakhand flash floods. I hope that the rescue operations underway are able to help those in trouble," he had written.

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Around 203 people are missing including 11 dead bodies are recovered as of now. We were not aware of a subsidiary company's project in Tapovan till yesterday. We are estimating that 35 people are stuck in another tunnel. The rescue operation is underway," said Rawat.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

