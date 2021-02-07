The rescue operations at NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan tunnel were halted on Sunday evening due to rise in water level, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

"We were able to dig 150 meters of the tunnel but after a rise in water level, had to halt the work. Most missing persons were working on the two projects. We expect to get a clear picture of their identities by Monday morning," said Kumar.

As many as 16 people who were trapped in a tunnel were earlier rescued by ITBP personnel. The rescuers had then started focussing on a second tunnel, where around 30 people were trapped.

The ITBP had said that the rescue operations would be carried out in the night as well.

The NDRF had stated that people were trapped in tunnels and deep spaces, leading to a delay in their rescue. "Since the flow of water was very fast initially, bodies are being recovered far away from the incident site. Some are trapped in deep areas and others in tunnels. So, there is an issue of access," said Amrendra Kumar Sengar, IG NDRF.

The state disaster management centre has confirmed the death of seven persons so far and around 170 continue to be missing.

Meanwhile, two teams of glaciologists who were airlifted from Delhi, landed in Dehradun on Sunday evening. They will head to Joshimath-Tapovan on Monday to study the causes of massive flood caused after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations.

The director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, which studies various aspects of the Himalayas, said that Sunday's incident was quite "peculiar" as there was no rain or melting of snow.

The glacier burst led to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via