Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Rawat to review the flood situation in the state. This was his fourth call regarding the matter. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called and inquired about the Tapovan disaster. The Prime Minister assured all the necessary help and instructed not to leave any stone unturned in the relief work. It was his fourth call in the day and shows the Prime Minister have affection for Uttarakhand," tweeted Rawat.