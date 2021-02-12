Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two rescued, 168 still missing

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two rescued, 168 still missing1 min read . 12:57 PM IST
36 dead bodies have been recovered so far, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya said
Two persons were rescued while 168 are still missing following the glacier burst in Chamoli, District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya on Friday said.
36 dead bodies have been recovered so far, she informed. As many as 206 people went missing after the glacier burst.
The rescue operations continued at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district on the sixth day following the disaster.
"Our teams are continuously searching for bodies. A team has also been deployed to search for bodies along the river. All agencies involved in rescue operation are working round the clock," said PK Tiwary NDRF Commandant, at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district.
Earlier on Thursday, the rescue operation was temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River. Around 30 people are feared trapped inside the tunnel.
The Chamoli Police also informed that the water level in the Rishiganga is rising and the people living in nearby areas are being alerted.
The police have requested people to be on alert and not to panic.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
