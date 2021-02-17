With 58 bodies recovered so far after the deadly flash floods of 7 February, the state Chief Medical Officer G S Rana has said that all those killed in the glacial disaster suffered bodily injuries, and sludge and water entered their lungs.

"Post-mortem has been conducted on all the 58 bodies recovered so far by February 16 and I have seen the reports. All of them died of injuries sustained on their bodies and due to sludge and water entering their lungs," Rana said on Tuesday.

On 7 February, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-mw hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-mw Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

Here are the updates on the rescue and relief operations

31 of the 58 bodies identified: All 11 bodies retrieved from Tapovan tunnel till now have been identified, informed Deputy Inspector General of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Ridhim Aggarwal on Tuesday.

"31 of 58 bodies recovered so far have been identified. All 11 bodies retrieved from Tapovan tunnel till now have been identified," Aggarwal told ANI.

"Teams of SDRF and NDRF along with dog squads are conducting searches in Raini village, Tapovan, and nearby areas," she added.

According to the Uttarakhand Police, 146 people are still missing.

NTPC starts disbursing compensation: State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started disbursal of compensation to families of workers at its Tapovan project who lost their lives due to the flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier this month.

The first cheque of ₹20 lakh was handed over to Vimala Devi, wife of late Narendra Ji of Tapovan Vihar on February 15, a company statement said.

A team from NTPC, led by Tapovan project head R P Ahirwar, visited Vimala Devi at her house on Monday.

300 personnel join rescue operations: The rescue operation in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district has been intensified with over 300 personnel joining the task to search 146 missing people.

"More than 325 personnel comprising engineers, officers, geologists, scientists, security personnel from National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Uttarakhand Purvsanik Kalyan Limited (UPNL) and others are taking part in the rescue operation," ITBP said.

'Until last person is found': Uttarakhand director general of police Ashok Kumar has ongoing search and rescue operations will continue till the last missing person is found.

The muck clearing work inside the tunnel is likely to be completed in the nest few days.

Govt says 'will investigate all aspects of glacier burst': The Uttarakhand government will create a department to investigate the cause of the glacier burst that led to flash floods, state irrigation minister Satpal Maharaj has said.

"All angles (related to the Chamoli glacier burst) should be investigated. We will form a department in our ministry to monitor and study all the glaciers through satellite," said Maharaj.

