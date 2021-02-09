Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Toll rises to 28; rescue operation underway

The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 28 with the recovery of two more bodies. About 35 workers are feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, ANI reports.

"About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we're trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered 2 more bodies, total death count 28 so far," said Uttarakhand CM.

He further added that the rescue team has managed to reach Malari Valley area through rope and now necessary packages, ration can be sent easily.

Around 170 people are still missing after the Sunday's disaster apparently caused by a glacier burst, according to the latest data.

A senior official, however, said the rescuers have not been able to make any contact with those stuck inside but they are hopeful for "signs of life".

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas, visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath and met the 12 workers who were rescued from a small tunnel in Tapovan on Sunday evening.

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, NDRF, state disaster response force and the Army have been toiling with heavy earth-moving equipment since Sunday night to clear the tunnel and rescue those trapped.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

