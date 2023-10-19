Uttarakhand got investments worth over 54,000 cr since Sept

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government has signed pacts with various industries for investments totalling ₹54,550 crore in the state since September, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters here, Dhami said that the investment commitments have been made by companies in various sectors including tourism, pharmaceuticals, health and wellness, education and agro-processing during his recent visits to London, Birmingham, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and New Delhi.

Uttarakhand will hold a global investor summit from 8-9 December.

"We intend to start the groundwork on all the investment commitments by the start of the upcoming investment summit," he said. Dhami added that all the proposals and suggestions received by the government from investors and corporates would be considered and the way forward on the committed investments would be decided only after assessing the prospective benefits and welfare of the state.

“The priority will be the investment proposals in sectors which employ more people," he said.

Out of the overall investment proposals, MoUs for investment worth ₹15,475 crore were signed on Tuesday and Wednesday during roadshows in the UAE. Prior to that, investments worth ₹12,500 crore were tied up in the UK and agreements worth ₹26,575 crore were signed in Delhi on two occasions, 4 September and 4 October this year.

The chief minister said that in the past one year, projects worth ₹1.5 trillion have been approved while projects worth ₹20,000 crore are underway. The state is prepared to grow in the spaces of solar and wind energy he said, adding that pump storage projects is another sector, the state is focused on.

Noting that the real estate and commercial spaces segment in UAE is well developed, the minister said that he held talks with major residential and commercial properties in the West Asian countries and also proposed development of projects in Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

On environmental concerns and recent landslides witnessed by the state due to heavy rains, Dhami said that the government was organizing a conference on "balance of ecology and economy" from 29 November to 1 December wherein the concerned issues would be discussed.

Speaking on the business environment in the Himalayan state, he said that in the recent past the state has come up with a number of policies including for sectors like tourism and MSMEs and has also allowed a capital subsidy of 50% for businesses.

The two-day-long investors summit will be a platform for business delegations, corporate leaders, academia, innovators and governments from across the globe, to collectively explore business opportunities and partnerships in Uttarakhand. Participation of over 5,000 national and international delegates is expected at the summit.

The state government would showcase its "investor-friendly and good governance" policies and initiatives, enabling regulatory environment and sustainable practices, said the website for the summit. It will also host business-to-business and government-to-business (G2B) meetings to support and aid in better decision-making for its investors.

