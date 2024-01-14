Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a 4 percent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners, ANI reported. The State Finance Department has issued orders to this effect, raising the DA of employees from 42 to 46 percent in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DA Increase for Administrative Departments Announced Earlier The Uttarakhand government had previously announced an increase in DA for employees working in the administrative departments of public undertakings and corporations, as per an official release on December 31, 2023.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey's orders will benefit employees in the fifth and sixth pay scales, as well as those in the seventh revised pay scale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dearness allowance of employees in the seventh revised pay scale has been raised from 38 percent to 42 percent. Additionally, employees in the fifth and sixth pay scales have seen increases from 212 percent to 221 percent and from 396 percent to 412 percent, respectively.

Employees on the sixth pay scale, receiving dearness allowance as of July 1, 2022, have had their allowance increased from 203 percent to 212 percent.

Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Soon Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami has also announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand and will be presented in the Assembly shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Uniform Civil Code proposes the formulation and implementation of personal laws that will be applied uniformly to all citizens, irrespective of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

