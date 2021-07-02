In view of the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the annual Kanwar Yatra yet again, said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal on Friday.

This is the second year in a row that the pilgrimage will stay cancelled.

During the yatra, Kanwariyas or Shiva devotees fetch the holy waters of Ganga from Haridwar to offer at the Shiva temples in their respective areas.

This comes days after Uttarakhand postponed the Char Dham Yatra till further orders in compliance with the state high court's orders.

The HC on Monday had stayed the state cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.

It also asked the government to file the affidavit again by 7 July.

Despite the orders, the Uttarakhand government had issued a fresh set of Covid-19 guidelines for the pilgrimage and had said the first phase of the yatra would begin from 1 July, while the second phase will commence from 11 July.

Now, the state has moved the Supreme Court against the HC stay order.

"The high court may have banned the Char Dham Yatra but the government has approached the Supreme Court against it. Now only the Supreme Court will decide the matter," Uniyal said earlier this week.

"The state government has made full arrangements regarding the Char Dham Yatra, and no provision has been left," he added.

Earlier on 25 June, the state cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from 1 July. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.

The state government had said that it would be issuing guidelines for the pilgrimage for people from three districts. Uniyal informed the three districts from where pilgrims were allowed were Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.

The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri.

