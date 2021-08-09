The state had earlier last week extended the night curfew and other Covid-related curbs despite a fall in positive Covid cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With an aim to arrest the spread of Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose a seven-day long curfew, starting tomorrow. The restrictions will be in place till 17 August.

With an aim to arrest the spread of Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose a seven-day long curfew, starting tomorrow. The restrictions will be in place till 17 August.

The state had last week extended the night curfew and other Covid-related curbs till 10 August despite a fall in new positive cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The state had last week extended the night curfew and other Covid-related curbs till 10 August despite a fall in new positive cases. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The order issued by chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure.

The order issued by chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

District administrations were directed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

District administrations were directed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}