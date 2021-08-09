Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand govt to impose stricter Covid curfew for a week from tomorrow. Details here

Uttarakhand govt to impose stricter Covid curfew for a week from tomorrow. Details here

Premium
A market area deserted during Covid-19 restrictions 
1 min read . 08:35 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

The state had earlier last week extended the night curfew and other Covid-related curbs despite a fall in positive Covid cases

With an aim to arrest the spread of Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose a seven-day long curfew, starting tomorrow. The restrictions will be in place till 17 August.

With an aim to arrest the spread of Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose a seven-day long curfew, starting tomorrow. The restrictions will be in place till 17 August.

The state had last week extended the night curfew and other Covid-related curbs till 10 August despite a fall in new positive cases.

The state had last week extended the night curfew and other Covid-related curbs till 10 August despite a fall in new positive cases.

The order issued by chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure.

The order issued by chief secretary Sukhbir Singh Sindhu said the government and private schools which were opened for classes nine and 10 were asked to strictly follow the Covid standard operating procedure.

District administrations were directed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

District administrations were directed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour by visitors in popular tourist places since large crowds have been gathering there on weekends.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!