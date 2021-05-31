The Uttarakhand government has extended 'Corona curfew' till June 9. Groceries will open for two days a week on June 1 and June 7 from 8 am to 1 pm. Shops of books and stationery will also open for 1 day only on 1st June, cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal informed on Monday.

Currently, the state has over 30,000 infection cases. So far, it has recorded 3.28 lakh Covid cases and 2.85 lakh recoveries. Over 6,400 people have lost their lives to Covid in the state.

On Sunday, the state recorded 1226 infections, lowest since April 10.

On May 7, the state had recorded the biggest ever single-day rise of 9642 cases. Since then, the numbers are coming down gradually. Last week, the daily infections were over 2,500 but that number has now come down to little over 1200.

Overall, the Covid cases are coming down in the country and the states are reviewing the situation before opening up completely.

States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim have extended the ongoing lockdown to further bring down the active number of cases.

The Uttar Pradesh government has, however, announced the relaxation but it won't be effective in the districts with more than 600 active cases. The state has 20 districts including Lucknow where active cases are still over 600.

