The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the Covid-induced curfew across the state till 14 September, reported news agency ANI .

The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on 7 September. Prior to that, the state had extended curfew by another week till 31 August.

As per the relaxations announced recently, state government had allowed its offices to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50% capacity.

In an order issued last month, the government said that all social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited across the state.

However, it said the vaccination exercise would continue as usual during the curfew.

Further, the state gave the responsibility to district magistrates to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas.

“The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances," the order added.

The Uttarakhand government has exempted fully vaccinated air/bus/train passengers arriving in the state from carrying a negative RT-PCR/RAT/TrueNat/CBNAAT coronavirus test report.

However, the people from other states wishing to visit the hill state will have to register themselves on smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and follow all the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Centre.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has 389 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far seen a total of 3,35,323 recoveries and 7,388 deaths.

