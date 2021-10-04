The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the Covid-19 induced curfew across the state till 19 October, as per a new order issued on Monday.

However, the government has said that anti-Covid vaccination activity will continue, as per usual.

This comes even as the state government approached the Uttarakhand High Court last week seeking removal of the daily limit imposed on the number of pilgrims visiting Chardham.

While vacating its stay on the Chardham Yatra last month, the high court had imposed a daily cap on the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan temples as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid pandemic.

The state government, in a modification application filed before the division bench of Justice R C Khulbe and Justice Alok Kumar on Friday, also said if the cap cannot be removed entirely then the limit should be increased to 3,000 for both Badrinath and Kedarnath, 1,000 for Gangotri and 700 for Yamunotri.

The current limit is 1,000 pilgrims daily for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

The state government's application said that the daily limit on pilgrims is affecting the earnings of people engaged in Chardham-related businesses as the yatra, which had a delayed start, can go on only till mid-November.

However, the court directed that the matter be mentioned in the regular bench of the Chief Justice on Monday.

Vaccination in India

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that 70% of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to officials, 25% of the adult population has been administered both doses of the vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population.

"Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide anti-coronavirus inoculation drive crossed 91 crores on Monday.

