The Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state by another week, making it mandatory for people attending marriage functions to bring their negative test reports to the programme.

The coronavirus curfew, which was to come to an end at 6 am on 18 May, has been extended up to 6 am on 25 May, Cabinet Minister and the state government's official spokesman Subodh Uniyal said, according to a PTI report.

The decision to extend the curfew has been taken to break the transmission chain of the deadly virus.

-ve RT-PCR test report must to attend marriage ceremony

People attending a marriage ceremony will have to bring with them their negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours. The number of guests at a marriage ceremony will be limited to 20.

The number of people attending funerals has also been limited to 20. They will need a curfew pass issued by the administration to go to a cremation or burial ground.

PDS outlets, grocery and bakery shops will remain open from 7 am to 10 am during the period.

Banks will operate from 10 am to 2 pm.

Uttarakhand reports first black fungus death

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Covid-19 patient has died of mucormycosis or black fungus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, according to hospital officials, marking the state's first fatality from the fungal infection.

The man died as he was in an inoperable condition, the officials said.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes. Diabetics are more vulnerable to infection.

Many states have reported a rise in black fungus cases among Covid-19 patients.

