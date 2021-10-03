The debate between the state's power corporation and the Uttarakhand government is not a new one. In July this year, the state government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act, banning strikes for a period of another six months. State's energy minister Harak Singh Rawat and government officials have held several rounds of talks regarding the 14-point demands of the power corporation staff, but the stalemate between the two has continued. Dissatisfied with the talks, the employees have announced to go on indefinite strike from October 6. As a result, the Uttarakhand government has made preparations to deal with the strike by invoking ESMA.