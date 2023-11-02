As the Uttarakhand government prepares to host the Global Investor Summit 2023 on 8-9 December, MoUs worth more than ₹20,000 crore were signed during a roadshow organized in Ahmedabad. The MoUs were signed with 50+ industrial groups in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and include sectors like health, logistics, education, hospitality, etc. The chief minister is holding back-to-back meetings with investors inviting them to the investors summit to be organized at the state's capital Dehradun.

Sheetal Group and Company, Zivaya Wellness Private Limited, Rankers Hospital, Astral Pipes, Gujarat Ambuja MKC Insa Infrastructure Limited, Amul, and Warmora Tiles are some of the companies with which the Uttarakhand government has signed the MoUs.

Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Gujarat on Tuesday to participate in the roadshows and invite investors to the Global Investors Summit. The chief minister said that the summit will play a crucial role in doubling the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

"A target has been set to double the GSDP of the state in the next five years. The Chief Minister said to achieve this goal, the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023, to be held in Dehradun in December, is a very important event," read the official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

30 new investor-friendly policies

While speaking on the policies of his government, Pushkar Singh Dhami said his government has implemented a total of 30 new investor-friendly policies, which have been developed based on recommendations from individuals in the industrial sector. These policies are aimed at enhancing the ease of investment for entrepreneurs within the state.

As per the officials from the state, the government has introduced a streamlined single-window system and has simplified numerous procedures to facilitate investment. Uttarakhand government is also working on the expansion of air, rail, road, and ropeway connectivity in the state, which can bring substantial benefits to potential investors.

