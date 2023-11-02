Uttarakhand govt signs MoUs worth more than ₹20,000 crore ahead of Global Investors Summit in Dehradun
The MoUs were signed with 50+ industries in the present of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and include sectors like health, logistics, education, hospitality, etc
As the Uttarakhand government prepares to host the Global Investor Summit 2023 on 8-9 December, MoUs worth more than ₹20,000 crore were signed during a roadshow organized in Ahmedabad. The MoUs were signed with 50+ industrial groups in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and include sectors like health, logistics, education, hospitality, etc. The chief minister is holding back-to-back meetings with investors inviting them to the investors summit to be organized at the state's capital Dehradun.