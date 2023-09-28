Uttarakhand signs MOUs worth 4800 crore

During the roadshow for the Global Investors Summit in London, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with many leading business houses and signed investment MoUs worth ₹4800 crore with different companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹380 crore were signed with Kayan Jet, while investment agreements totaling ₹100 crore were signed with Usha Breco. Kayan Jet committed to investments of ₹210 crore for the development of a skiing resort in Uttarakhand and ₹170 crore for a cable car project. The accord also agreed to develop skiing resort projects in Auli, Dayara Bugyal, and Munsiyari by Kayan Jet. Usha Breco Limited, a prominent player in the ropeway industry, agreed to collaborate on ropeway development projects in Haridwar and other districts.

Up to 80 business houses from various fields like education, tourism, IT, and health sectors of London participated in the main event organized in London. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the visit, the delegation had the opportunity to tour India House and Parliament House. At India House, the state government delegation engaged in extensive discussions with representatives from major travel and tourism companies in London.

Chief Minister Dhami invited all investors to join the forthcoming Global Investor Summit scheduled for December. Emphasizing the state's commitment to transforming Uttarakhand into a global tourism hub, the Chief Minister highlighted Uttarakhand's potential for wellness tourism and village tourism. He emphasized Rishikesh's international reputation as the yoga and spirituality capital, attracting a significant influx of European and international tourists annually. The state government is actively engaging with investors to establish world-class wellness centers in Rishikesh and other locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the state government delegation's visit to the Parliament House in London, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the strengthened ties between Britain and India following the successful organization of the G20 Summit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He revealed an ambitious target of attracting ₹250 billion in investments for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit set to take place in December, a move expected to invigorate the state's economy.

The Indian High Commissioner, His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami, commended the Uttarakhand government for its diverse policies and optimistic vision. He underlined Uttarakhand's popularity as a preferred weekend getaway for residents of the National Capital Region, owing to its close proximity to Delhi. Additionally, the High Commissioner shared his own personal anecdotes and recollections associated with the Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The delegation consisted of Secretary to Chief Minister Dr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary of Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General of Industries Rohit Meena, Local Commissioner Ajay Mishra, and other delegation members.

