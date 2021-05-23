The Uttarakhand government has decided that it will look after the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19, announced Chief Minister Tirath Rawat.

"The government has decided to bear the responsibility of children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, we have come up with 'Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana'," Rawat wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda wrote to all party-ruled states regarding a scheme for the welfare of children who have been orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme will be implemented on 30 May, the day the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes seven years in office.

The party chief has asked all BJP ruled states to prepare a draft for welfare policy at the earliest based on the "situation, needs and tradition" of their states.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also written to all states and union territories directing them on steps for the protection of "vulnerable sections" especially children who lost parents due to pandemic.

The Union home ministry asked state governments to take adequate mechanisms for ensuring dedicated support and assistance to vulnerable sections.

The states were also directed to take a review of existing facilities for vulnerable groups, especially for children who have been orphaned, senior citizens who may require timely assistance and support (medical and security), and members of the scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes who may need guidance to access government support facilities.

The letter informed states on the advisory by MHA on standard operating procedures for preventing and combating crimes against vulnerable sections of the society.

"Government taking cognizance of the impact Covid-19 pandemic may have, particularly, on vulnerable groups, gave high priority to the matter and requested States/ Union Territories to put in place adequate mechanisms for ensuring dedicated support and assistance in a timely manner to such persons," MHA said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.