Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Soon after taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that his government would help those whose livelihoods were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating jobs and filling vacant positions in the government offices.

"I have been working among youngsters and I understand the issues very well. COVID-19 has impacted their livelihood. We will try to make the situation better for them and will try to appoint youngsters for the vacant posts in the state," Dhami said.

Dhami said that there are difficulties but resuming tourism and Char Dham Yatra is absolutely necessary for the state.

On being asked if MLAs expressed displeasure over the party choosing him as Chief Minister, he said, "I am younger in age. Everyone is experienced. For my party, who has given me this opportunity, it is my duty to keep younger and older members together and take the party and the state forward."

"I will try my best to meet the expectations of the party, which has chosen me to serve the people of Uttarakhand," he added.

Dhami, earlier in the day, extended his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for providing him the responsibility of Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

"As the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand State, I thank the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Party President @JPNadda ji and Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji, I express my gratitude to the national leadership and the state leadership from the bottom of my heart," he tweeted.

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand, here on Sunday, a day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

Along with Dhami, 11 BJP legislators also took oath as the state cabinet ministers at the ceremony.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

