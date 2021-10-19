Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met people affected by heavy rains in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state and announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.

As many as 34 people were killed in Uttarakhand and five went missing today, mostly from the Nainital district as incessant rainfall continued to lash several parts of the state, especially the Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed anguish at the loss of lives in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and noted that rescue operations are underway to help the affected.

PM Modi tweeted, "I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."

Earlier today, PM Modi had spoken to CM Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state. The prime minister also spoke to Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state.

CM Dhami, who undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas besides interacting with the disaster-affected people in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar district, said people need to have patience in this hour of crisis.

All necessary arrangements are being made by the state government, he said, adding that there was no need to panic.

The crisis can be overcome with the cooperation of all, he said.

Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, DGP Ashok Kumar, Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral and senior officials were with the chief minister when he met the affected people in Rudrapur and Kichcha in Udham Singh Nagar district.

