The BJP-led government will reportedly take up and pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during its special one-day special session on February 5, reported The Indian Express.

A five-member committee, led by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is expected to hand over a report on the matter to the government on February 2 or February 3, sources told IE.

According to the English Daily, the report emphasised gender equality and women's rights on ancestral properties, however, there was no recommendation related to the marriage age of women.

A few days ago, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gave a hint on the implementation of UCC in the state. He had said that the government would soon bring the code.

"The draft has been prepared by the draft committee. Soon we will implement this..." Dhami said on Wednesday.

On December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the recommendations of the five-member panel formed to prepare the draft of the UCC in the state.

The recommendations of the committee were approved by a meeting chaired by Dhami. The detailed report of the committee will be submitted at the beginning of February.

The Uttarakhand assembly speaker has summoned a session of the House in February. A notice has also been issued for the same, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Incharge Hem Chandra Pant told PTI.

According to the news agency, there is no official information about the agenda of the session and it will be decided at a meeting of the business advisory committee of the House.

On the Republic Day eve, Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that the five-member expert committee had completed the UCC draft and would soon hand it over to the state government.

The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. She is currently heading the Delimitation Commission of India. The committee also includes retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

The UCC drafting committee's tenure has been extended by the government for 15 days. During the 2022 Assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party had promised the enforcement of uniform civil laws in the state.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!