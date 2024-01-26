Uttarakhand govt to take up Uniform Civil Code during one-day special Assembly session on February 5: Report
The BJP-led government is expected to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during a special session on February 5. A committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will submit a report on the matter by February 2 or 3.
The BJP-led government will reportedly take up and pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during its special one-day special session on February 5, reported The Indian Express.
