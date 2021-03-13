OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand govt to withdraw all cases related to Covid-19 violation guidelines

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations.

Rawat made the decision during his first cabinet meeting on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S..

How a hasty move to change the world’s key oil price unraveled

3 min read . 06:45 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

'Plan to paralyse': Municipal mayors hit out at AAP govt over reduced allocation

2 min read . 06:43 AM IST
People walk past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazil passes India for second-highest covid case toll in world

4 min read . 06:33 AM IST
Sounding rocket

ISRO launches sounding rocket RH-560 to study attitudinal variations

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST

The 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resigned after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout