Uttarakhand govt to withdraw all cases related to Covid-19 violation guidelines

Uttarakhand govt to withdraw all cases related to Covid-19 violation guidelines

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Rawat made the decision during his first cabinet meeting on Friday.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations.

Rawat made the decision during his first cabinet meeting on Friday.

The 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resigned after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources.

