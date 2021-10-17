The entire eligible population in Uttarakhand has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine three months ahead of target, said state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday.

At a press conference, Dhami said that a total of 74 lakh people (100% of the eligible population) across the state have received at least one dose of the anti-Covid jab.

Also, as many as 34.68 lakh people in the state have been administered with the second dose, he said.

The chief minister also appealed to people who had taken the first dose to get their second dose on time.

Claiming that the target has been achieved three months in advance, the chief minister thanked all government, private and voluntary agencies involved in the exercise.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the supply of vaccine doses to the state from August onwards.

Dhami said the process of inoculating people under 18 years will also begin as soon as permission for this is received.

Mega vaccination drive

This comes a day before the state is scheduled to launch a mega vaccination drive.

The state government recently said that the drive will be conducted between 18 October and 2 November. People who will take their second jab during this time would be eligible for various prizes via lucky draw.

The prizes include electric scooters, refrigerators, TV, smart phones, etc. “We have opened walk-in vaccination centres at Paltan Bazaar and Pacific mall," said R Rajesh Kumar, Dehradun DM and CEO Dehradun Smart City Ltd.

The vaccination drive will be launched in coordination with Smart City.

Meanwhile, Dhami had on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to the next kin of the deceased on death due to Covid-19 in the state and also directed the district magistrates to provide the compensation amount to the victim's families within 30 days of the application.

