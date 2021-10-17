This comes a day before the state is scheduled to launch a mega vaccination drive.
The state government recently said that the drive will be conducted between 18 October and 2 November. People who will take their second jab during this time would be eligible for various prizes via lucky draw.
The prizes include electric scooters, refrigerators, TV, smart phones, etc. “We have opened walk-in vaccination centres at Paltan Bazaar and Pacific mall," said R Rajesh Kumar, Dehradun DM and CEO Dehradun Smart City Ltd.
The vaccination drive will be launched in coordination with Smart City.
Meanwhile, Dhami had on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to the next kin of the deceased on death due to Covid-19 in the state and also directed the district magistrates to provide the compensation amount to the victim's families within 30 days of the application.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!