Uttarakhand HC asks Nainital police to maintain law & order after clashes erupt over minor’s rape

Nainital: Taking suo motu cognizance of the tension prevailing here after the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by an elderly man, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the police to maintain law and order, prevent gathering of crowds and conduct checking of vehicles.

A division bench of the high court comprising senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma on Thursday also asked authorities to monitor the internet to check rumour-mongering.

Communal tension broke out in Nainital after the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the 60-year-old man hailing from the minority community.

The accused Osman, who is a contractor has been arrested.

The court further said that in order to maintain peace and order, the police should issue appeals to people and intensify patrolling to ensure that a violent situation like the one in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area does not arise in Nainital.

Several incidents of violence took place in Banbhoolpura area in February last year after a madrassa was demolished Deputy Advocate General JS Virk informed the court that a large police force has been deployed to maintain peace and order in Nainital, and vehicles coming towards Nainital from Haldwani, Kaladhungi, and Bhimtal are being checked.

Following the directions of the court, District Magistrate Vandana Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prahalad Meena issued a series of directions and public appeals in order to maintain peace.

Hindu outfits protest Members of some Hindu outfits on Thursday staged demonstrations outside the police station demanding stern action against the accused on Wednesday. Some shops owned by members of the Muslim community were vandalised and stones were hurled also towards a nearby mosque. The protesters also demanded that the accused be hanged.