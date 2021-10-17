Uttarakhand rain alert: All schools in Uttarakhand will remain closed tomorrow (Monday) in view of heavy rain alert issued for the state, Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General - Education, said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued “red alert" for heavy rain on Monday and “orange alert" till Tuesday. It has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand on Monday.

In the wake of heavy rain alerts, the state government earlier in the day banned trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state till Tuesday.

Also, the district administrations announced the closure of educational institutions, including schools, colleges and anganwadi centres.

The Chamoli district administration banned all trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and the entire forest area of Gopeshwar till October 19.

The district level Khel Mahakumbh events to be held at parade and pavilion grounds in Dehradun on 18-19 October have been cancelled. They have been rescheduled for October 24 and 25.

Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Dehradun issued separate orders saying all schools and anganwadis will remain closed on Monday.

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana advised the visitors to Badrinath temple to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather condition improves.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert in the state.

Heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high speed winds (60-70 kmph) have been predicted by the weather department for all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

Administrations of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Rudrparayag districts have been asked to be extra careful as the Chardham yatra is underway in these districts.

In its forecast today, the weather department said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh during 17th-19th; over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and East Uttar Pradesh on 17th & 18th; over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad Punjab and northeast Rajasthan on 17th October.

The IMD predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 18th October.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.