In its forecast today, the weather department said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh during 17th-19th; over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and East Uttar Pradesh on 17th & 18th; over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad Punjab and northeast Rajasthan on 17th October.

