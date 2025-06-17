Uttarakhand helicopter crash: Retired Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan's wife bids teary farewell to her husband | Watch

The last rites of retired Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the pilot who perished in the recent Kedarnath helicopter crash, were held on Tuesday in Jaipur. The funeral procession was led by Singh's wife Deepika, a lieutenant colonel in the Army.

She held her husband's portrait held close to her heart as people raised slogans of "Rajveer Singh Amar Rahein" (Long live Rajveer Singh).

A large crowd, including family members, friends and fellow officers, gathered to pay their last respects at the funeral.

The coffin was placed outside the family’s Shastri Nagar residence, where floral tributes were offered. Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore also visited the home to pay homage.

Chauhan, 37, had served in the Indian Army for over 15 years before joining Aryan Aviation Private Ltd as a pilot in October 2024. He was the captain of the Bell 407 helicopter that crashed on Sunday morning near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand, claiming seven lives, including his own.

Five adults, one infant and one crew member were on board the Aryan Aviation's Bell 407 helicopter operating in the "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" sector that crashed on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 AM and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 AM before departing again at 05:19 AM for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30 AM and 05:45 AM, the statement said.

The ministry said that preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause of the crash may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT). The helicopter was reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Following the incident, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, convened a high-level meeting, which was attended by senior officials of the Government of Uttarakhand, the Secretary (Civil Aviation), the DGCA, and associated teams.