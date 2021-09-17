As Nainital High Court lifted the ban from Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra on September 16, the state's Sikh shrine has also resumed the annual ‘Yatra’ for the devotees. Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh place of worship located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district would be open for the devotees from tomorrow, September 16. The Gurudwara Sri Hem Kunt Sahib Management Trust has issued new guidelines for the devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guidelines to visit Hem Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib:

The Hemkund Sahib Yatra will begin from September 18 and only 1,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan in a day.

Devotees must have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine 15 days before the 'yatra' date.

In case if a person is not vaccinated or has only taken a single dose, then a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours would be mandatory.

Devotees from other states will have to register their details on the smart city web portal (smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in).

All the devotees will have to register themselves at Rishikesh Gurudwara Trust offices.

Devotees will have to follow Covid-19 rules strictly--wearing of masks, washing hands with soaps/ sanitizers, maintaining social distance.

Devotees will not be able to take bath in Kund.

Yesterday, the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory Covid-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. The court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.

The High court said that only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri, and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day.

