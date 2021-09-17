Uttarakhand: Hemkunt Sahib Yatra to begin from Sept 18. Check new guidelines

Uttarakhand: Hemkunt Sahib Yatra to begin from Sept 18. Check new guidelines1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
The Gurudwara Sri Hem Kunt Sahib Management Trust has issued new guidelines for the devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
As Nainital High Court lifted the ban from Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra on September 16, the state's Sikh shrine has also resumed the annual ‘Yatra’ for the devotees. Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh place of worship located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district would be open for the devotees from tomorrow, September 16. The Gurudwara Sri Hem Kunt Sahib Management Trust has issued new guidelines for the devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guidelines to visit Hem Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib:
Yesterday, the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory Covid-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. The court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.
The High court said that only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1200 at Badrinath Dham, 600 at Gangotri, and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day.
