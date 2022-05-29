The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts due to heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds forecast.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with intense showers and gusty rains of 30-40 kmph speed are likely to occur in the districts during the afternoon and evening hours for two days.

During this time, the Met department has advised residents to keep their harvested produce in a safe place and not tie their animals outdoors. They have also been asked to keep away from all objects that conduct electricity and not take shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

The IMD has said that the state will see light rainfall or thunderstorm on 31 May. Following this, dry weather will prevail for two days.

Monsoon in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala is expected to get widespread rainfall across many districts for the next five days, said the IMD.

"Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today. Kerala is expected to get widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in many districts during the next five days," said K Santhosh, the director of IMD, Thiruvananthapuram.

The department also advised fishermen to not venture into the sea between 29 and 30 May.

The weather forecasting agency had already confirmed on Saturday that the conditions for monsoon onset were becoming favourable during the next two to three days, including the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area over the same period.

It had also issued thunderstorm and rainfall warnings under the influence of westerly winds emerging from the Arabian Sea over southern peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on 18 May asked all the states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central agencies to be better prepared for the monsoon season, so that losses due to natural calamities like floods, cyclones, and landslides can be minimized.