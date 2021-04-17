OPEN APP
In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, the state government on Saturday declared that a night curfew has been imposed in all districts to contain the spread of the deadly virus, a PTI report said.

Om Prakash, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary said, "In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, a night curfew is imposed in all districts between 9 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew to imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation areas from April 18"

Earlier, the night curfew was in effect in the state between 10.30 pm to 5 am.

Entry restricted at the state secretariat

The Uttarakhand government has restricted the entry of people to the state secretariat. The order issued by the Chief Secretary on Friday said that only ministers and staff will be allowed to enter the secretariat.

"Journalists are also not allowed to enter the secretariat," the order said.

Schools in several districts to remain closed till April 30

The schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Kotdwar Bhabar districts in Uttarakhand will remain closed till April 30.

As per orders issued by Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the educational institutes in four districts including Dehradun will teach students through online mode.

"The schools in the remaining districts will continue in both offline and online mode amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," Rawat said in his order.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, a record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649.

The ministry's data on Saturday showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

