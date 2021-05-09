Subscribe
Uttarakhand imposes one-week complete lockdown amid Covid surge. Details here

Uttarakhand imposes one-week complete lockdown amid Covid surge. Details here

Premium
A medic collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test
2 min read . 09:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the curfew will remain in force between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, to assess the coronavirus situation in the state

Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' for a week across the state starting Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said the curfew will remain in force between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18. He also said, Essential services will be allowed during this period.

Uniyal also said, interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR result not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.

"People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven-day isolation," he added.

Indicating such measures, the minster had announced on Saturday that the state government is mulling some 'major decision' to curb the transmission.

He said, "Covid-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission, despite corona curfew, is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by 10 May."

The state government had earlier extended curfew in the three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar till 10 May. The curfew was imposed in the last week of April.

The order asked the DMs of the remaining 10 districts to assess the situation in their areas and impose a curfew till 5 am on 10 May, if required.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, to assess the coronavirus situation in the state. During the conversations, the prime minister also assured the state of all possible help to combat the deadly virus.

Later the chief minister said on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up for an update on Covid cases in Uttarakhand. I apprised him with the present situation.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent.

