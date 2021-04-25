Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a curfew in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town's municipal areas in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. The curfew will be in effect from 7 pm on 26 April till 5 am on 3 May.

In the wake of massive COVID surge, last week, the state government imposed a night curfew in all districts. Om Prakash, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary had said, "In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, a night curfew is imposed in all districts between 9 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew to imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation areas from April 18" Before that, the night curfew was in effect in the state between 10.30 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, the state government issued an order on April 22, closing all its offices for three days from April 23-25 for proper sanitisation of the premises.

On Saturday, the government extended the closure of all its offices by three more days till Wednesday. However, all officials and employees have been asked to remain at the headquarters from Monday onwards and keep their mobile phones switched on, so that they can be called to office whenever required.

The state recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID fatalities with 81 deaths on Saturday as well as the highest surge in cases with 5,084 people testing positive for the disease. Following this, the Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat chaired an all-party meeting virtually to discuss the situation.

"Several steps such as weekend curfews in all districts and a closure of all government offices for sanitisation till Wednesday have been taken to break the chain of the virus," the chief minister said.

He further assured, there is no shortage of oxygen and additional beds have been put up in various hospitals and COVID care centres to deal with the rising number of cases.

Five hundred beds have been added to the COVID Care Centre at the stadium in Raipur and another 100 at the Coronation Hospital here, he said.

Seventy-five per cent of beds have been reserved in five private hospitals, apart from the Haldwani Medical college, to grapple with the situation, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking it total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

