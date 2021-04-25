In the wake of massive COVID surge, last week, the state government imposed a night curfew in all districts. Om Prakash, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary had said, "In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, a night curfew is imposed in all districts between 9 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew to imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation areas from April 18" Before that, the night curfew was in effect in the state between 10.30 pm to 5 am.

