Char Dham Yatra 2021: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday issued SOP for Char Dham Yatra. Registration and e-pass will be mandatory for 'darshan' in the four dhams. Along with this, it's necessary for devotees to have either both the doses of vaccine or negative Covid report not older than 72 hours.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand High Court removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Due to Covid, the HC had earlier fixed the maximum number of devotees that can visit the temples daily at 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

Now, there will be no daily limit from Wednesday. The court, however, said every pilgrim will have to bring a negative coronavirus test report and a vaccination certificate.

Police will be deployed as per requirement in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

