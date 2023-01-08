The authorities in Uttarakhand on Sunday informed that they had declared Joshimath an unsafe place for living'. After much deliberation, officials said that over 60 families have been relocated from the landslide-subsidence zone.
Reports have stated that at least 90 more people are yet to be evacuated from the Joshimath area. Joshimath has been declared a landslide-subsidence zone. More than 60 families living in uninhabitable houses have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar told news agency PTI.
Considering the extent of the damage, at least 90 more families will have to be evacuated as soon as possible, he said. There are a total of 4,500 buildings in Joshimath and 610 of these have developed huge cracks, making them unfit for habitation, he said.
"Land subsidence has been going on slowly in Joshimath for quite some time but it has increased over the past week with huge cracks appearing in houses, fields and roads," the Garhwal commissioner said.
"The situation worsened apparently after a water channel beneath the town erupted last week," he said.
Here are the latest updates to this story
-A survey is underway and the number of affected buildings could go up, he added. Kumar said the affected area, including houses that developed cracks earlier and the ones damaged recently, forms a big arch which could be spread over 1.5 km.
-Temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe places within Joshimath. Some more buildings, including a few hotels, a gurdwara and two inter-colleges, have been acquired to serve as makeshift shelters that can accommodate around 1,500 people
-People have been told to move out of unsafe and uninhabitable houses as arrangements for their stay have been made in hotels, homestays and other safe places
-The state government will pay ₹4,000 per month for up to six months to those who want to move to rented accommodations, he said, asking people not to risk their lives by choosing to continue living in the damaged houses.
-Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the affected areas in Joshimath on Saturday, held a meeting with officials here after returning and asked them to relax norms to expedite relief operations.
He said they were asked not to get entangled in long procedural complexities and take direct clearance from him for work related to drainage treatment and sewage systems in Joshimath.
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Dhami over the phone to take stock of the situation in Joshimath, officials in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The PM sought updates on land subsidence in the town and the steps taken so far for the safety and rehabilitation of residents, they said.
-The National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun have been asked to conduct a study of Joshimath through satellite imagery and submit a detailed report with photographs.
-The Geological Survey of India has also been asked to examine the suitability of Koti Farm, Herb Institute and the Horticulture Department's land in Joshimath and in Pipalkoti's Semaldala area for rehabilitation purposes.
