Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks NH-109 at Rudraprayag Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:23 PM IST
NH 109 was blocked due to a landslide near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, no causalities reported
Traffic on National Highway (NH)- 109 came to a standstill on Thursday after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. Long ques of vehicles formed on both sides of the road due to the incident.