Home / News / India /  Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks NH-109 at Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks NH-109 at Rudraprayag

Landslide near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand
1 min read . 03:23 PM IST Written By Paurush Omar

NH 109 was blocked due to a landslide near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, no causalities reported

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Traffic on National Highway (NH)- 109 came to a standstill on Thursday after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. Long ques of vehicles formed on both sides of the road due to the incident.

Fortunately, due to the vigilance of the local people passengers were sent back before the landslide and no causalities have been reported.

District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit told ANI that the work to remove the debris and opening the highway has been started and the safe movement of passengers will be done.

"All the passengers have been stopped at safe places. The work of opening the highway is being done by national Highways. Once the debris is cleared, the safe vehicular movement of passengers will be done," DM Dixit said.

The route caters to the pilgrims travelling to and from Kedarnath and Sonprayag. Pilgrims going to Kedarnath have been stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi while those coming back from Sonprayag have been stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur.

Earlier this month on 10 September, a 63-year old woman lost her life and 28 houses were left inundated in Khotila village in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district due to a flash flood in the Kali river.

Although landslides are common sight in mountainous terrains but the frequency of natural disasters have increased in the hill state of Uttarakhand, raising questions and concerns about climate change.

(With inputs from ANI)

