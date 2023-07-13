Uttarakhand: Landslide in Chamoli blocks Badrinath National Highway, incessant rains trap vehicles, people2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST
The Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is blocked due to landslides caused by incessant rainfall, trapping people and vehicles.
The Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been blocked due to heavy rainfall causing boulders and debris to fall from the hills onto the highway near Pipalkoti, according to officials on July 13 morning.
