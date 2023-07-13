The Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been blocked due to heavy rainfall causing boulders and debris to fall from the hills onto the highway near Pipalkoti, according to officials on July 13 morning.

Landslides triggered by the continuous rains have also affected several other areas along the same highway, including Pagal Nala, Gulabkoti and Helang, ANI reported. As an intense spell of monsoon rain continued over the northwestern Himalayan region numerous roads were blocked and several people were stuck due to landslides.

To ensure the safety of pilgrims, the Chamoli district administration has taken precautionary measures and halted their journey at secure locations such as Gauchar, Karnprayag, and Nandprayag.

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been closed at five points between Chamoli and Joshimath due to landslides. To ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, the district administration has relocated them to safe areas in Gauchar, Karnprayag and Nandprayag, PTI reported.

The ongoing intense monsoon rains in the northwestern Himalayan region have resulted in multiple road blockages, leaving several individuals stranded due to landslides.

Despite the hazardous conditions, some people have been risking their lives by attempting to cross dangerous stretches.

In Dharali, along the Gangotri Highway, drivers of large vehicles have been endangering themselves while navigating the treacherous road.

Officials have reported that the State Disaster Operation Center, located in the State Secretariat, is closely monitoring the situation in response to alerts from the Meteorological Department.

As Uttarakhand continues to experience heavy rainfall, three individuals tragically drowned in the Khoh River in Pauri district. The incident occurred on July 11 night when a car lost control and plunged into the river in the Kotdwar area. While three occupants of the car lost their lives, two others managed to escape, according to police reports.

The Yamunotri National Highway was earlier blocked at Dharasu and Kalyani due to landslides while the Gangotri Highway is closed between Pakodanala and Dharali due to debris. Efforts are underway by the Border Roads Organization to clear the debris and reopen the roads. The Rudraprayag Highway is also closed due to landslides in Sirobgarh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged people to refrain from unnecessary travel in light of the incessant rainfall. Disaster relief helpline numbers have been issued to assist those stranded, and the chief minister has instructed district administrations and the SDRF to remain on high alert.

(With agency inputs)