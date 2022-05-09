Uttarakhand: Letter threatens to blow up 6 railway stations

Uttarakhand: Letter threatens to blow up 6 railway stations1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- The letter threatened to blow upsix railway stations in Uttarakhandwhich includes stations namely Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh and Haridwar.
A letter was received by the Superintendent of Roorkee Railway Station which threatened to blow up several railway stations in Uttarakhand.
The sender of the letter described himself as the area commander of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
"Roorkee Railway Station Superintendent received a letter on the evening of May 7 threatening to blow up 6 railway stations namely, Laksar, Najibabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Rishikesh, and Haridwar, by posing as Salim Ansari, JeM Area Commander," said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.
However, the police said a mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years.
"A mentally disturbed person is sending such threat letters for the last 20 years. Still, precaution is being taken," he added.
*With inputs from ANI
