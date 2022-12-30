Uttarakhand: Liquor shops to remain always open during New Year to cater for tourist demand1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
Liquor shops in Uttarakhand will remain open all the time during New Year.
The Uttarakhand government has given directives to keep the liquor outlets open 24 hours a day from December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023 in order to accommodate tourists.
In view of the occupancy of more than 90% tourists at most of the tourist places in Uttarakhand and the possibility of it being 100% in the New Year 2023. According to official instructions, a proposal regarding the need to keep it open for more than the prescribed period has been made available.
On weekdays, with the exception of Saturdays, foreign liquor can be served from 12 AM until 11 PM, and up until 12 PM on Saturdays. It has been decided to keep liquor shops open till the time frame specified by the tourism agency.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised to extend all the possible support to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to his Roorkee home as his car collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.
"Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required," as per the CMO statement.
Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.
(With agency inputs)
