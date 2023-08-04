comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:43:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.2 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.15 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.5 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand: Major landslide in Gaurikund, a dozen people feared to be buried
Back

Uttarakhand landslide: Amid severe rainfall, a major landslide in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund left several people injured and many houses and shops destroyed on Friday. A team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) has begun the search and rescue operation. 

According to the officials of the Rudraprayag disaster management, around 10 to 12 people are feared to be buried or washed away in the landslide. Gaurikund is named after Goddess Parvati. It is a pilgrimage site and also serves as a basecamp for trek to Kedarnath Temple.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout