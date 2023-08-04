Uttarakhand: Major landslide in Gaurikund, a dozen people feared to be buried1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Uttarakhand: In another incident of landslide, around a dozen people are expected to be buried beneath a major landslide that took place in Gaurikund on Friday
Uttarakhand landslide: Amid severe rainfall, a major landslide in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund left several people injured and many houses and shops destroyed on Friday. A team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) has begun the search and rescue operation.
