Uttarakhand landslide: Amid severe rainfall, a major landslide in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund left several people injured and many houses and shops destroyed on Friday. A team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) has begun the search and rescue operation.

According to the officials of the Rudraprayag disaster management, around 10 to 12 people are feared to be buried or washed away in the landslide. Gaurikund is named after Goddess Parvati. It is a pilgrimage site and also serves as a basecamp for trek to Kedarnath Temple.