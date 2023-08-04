Hello User
Home/ News / India/  Uttarakhand: Major landslide in Gaurikund, a dozen people feared to be buried

Uttarakhand: Major landslide in Gaurikund, a dozen people feared to be buried

1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Uttarakhand: In another incident of landslide, around a dozen people are expected to be buried beneath a major landslide that took place in Gaurikund on Friday

A major landslide destroyed shops in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand landslide: Amid severe rainfall, a major landslide in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund left several people injured and many houses and shops destroyed on Friday. A team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) has begun the search and rescue operation.

According to the officials of the Rudraprayag disaster management, around 10 to 12 people are feared to be buried or washed away in the landslide. Gaurikund is named after Goddess Parvati. It is a pilgrimage site and also serves as a basecamp for trek to Kedarnath Temple.

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST
