OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states
India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434. (Reuters)
India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434. (Reuters)

Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 02:08 PM IST Staff Writer

These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Dehradun: In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government today issued an order to make the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from five states. These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport," said Dehradun District Magistrate, ANI reports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Auto Rickshaws parked on the road

Mumbai: Taxi-rickshaw fares to increase by 3 from March 1

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Mumbai Police arrested six accused of running the racket. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
NDRF personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at the Tapovan area, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath.

Uttarakhand flash floods: 136 missing after disaster to be declared dead

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman

How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom wants to demystify its finances

3 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Meanwhile, India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout