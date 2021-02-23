Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states

Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 02:08 PM IST
These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh
Dehradun: In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government today issued an order to make the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from five states. These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
"Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport," said Dehradun District Magistrate, ANI reports.
Mumbai: Taxi-rickshaw fares to increase by ₹3 from March 11 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Mumbai: IT professionals among 4 held for duping people with bogus loan schemes1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Uttarakhand flash floods: 136 missing after disaster to be declared dead1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom wants to demystify its finances3 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office
Meanwhile, India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.