Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dehradun: In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government today issued an order to make the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from five states. These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Dehradun: In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government today issued an order to make the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from five states. These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Meanwhile, India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}