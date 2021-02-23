Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states
India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434.

Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states

1 min read . 02:08 PM IST Staff Writer

These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Dehradun: In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government today issued an order to make the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from five states. These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Due to the rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states have to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand at state borders, railway stations and Dehradun airport," said Dehradun District Magistrate, ANI reports.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Meanwhile, India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

