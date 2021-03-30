OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand makes Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for people arriving from 12 states

Uttarakhand makes Covid RT-PCR test mandatory for people arriving from 12 states

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat holds a meeting with all police officials to get information about the crime, law, and order situation at the Secretariat, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat holds a meeting with all police officials to get information about the crime, law, and order situation at the Secretariat, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
 1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 09:39 PM IST PTI

People coming from these states, including those residing in Uttarakhand, shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of the Home Affairs

Dehradun: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday made it mandatory for people coming from a dozen states to furnish negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Issuing the advisory, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the restriction would apply to those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and trains from April 1.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

People coming from these states, including those residing in Uttarakhand, shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of the Home Affairs and the Health ministries and that of the state government, the advisory said.

Violations will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemics Act, 1897, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances, the advisory said.

The district administration shall make arrangements for random COVID-19 testing at the airport, railway stations and all border check posts, it added.

If any inbound person is found positive for COVID-19, prevailing standard operating procedure shall be followed for further care, the advisory said.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential services and goods, it stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is recovering from Covid-19, sent the letter on Monday in response to PM Modi’s message of greetings

Imran writes to PM Modi; says creation of 'enabling environment' imperative

2 min read . 09:28 PM IST
(FILES) In this file photo US President Joe Biden speaks during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021. - US President Joe Biden announced his first judicial nominations on March 30, 2021, stressing diversity in yet another break with the policies of Donald Trump. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is African-American, was nominated to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which is known to handle major cases.If confirmed by the Senate, she would replace Merrick Garland, who is now Biden's attorney general, the nation's top law enforcement officer. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

'Go big': Joe Biden to launch sweeping infrastructure plan

3 min read . 09:27 PM IST
Government is emphasizing on fast pace vaccination and covid control measures, as many districts in the country are seeing clusters of cases emerging.

Centre asks states to ensure 100% saturation vaccination in high case burden districts

3 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Hospitals that have the product which is being recalled should stop using it immediately and call the company's recall coordinating center

Zydus Cadila, Alembic Pharma arms recall drugs in US

1 min read . 09:06 PM IST

Along with this, the February 26 order regarding the "SOP for prevention and control of COVID-19 during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 at Haridwar" shall be strictly followed, the official added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout